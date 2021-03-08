Bottled water distribution in Jackson set for Tuesday, March 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn and Capital City Beverages will host a bottled water giveaway on Tuesday, March 9. The event will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:
— Tougaloo Community Center
318 Vine St.
— Aldersgate United Methodist Church
655 Beasley Rd.
— Virgie P. Middleton Community Center at Presidential Hills
3971 Flag Chapel Rd.
— Lanier High School
833 Maple St.
— Lynch St. CME Church
2175 Lynch St
— Fire Station #23
2640 Raymond Rd.
— Prince of Peace Word Fellowship
1112 Cooper Rd.
More than 37,000 bottles of drinking water will be provided through a contribution from MolsonCoors Beverage Company. The water will be passed out on a first come, first serve basis.