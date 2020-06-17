Boy attending summer camp at Vicksburg YMCA drowns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An eight-year-old boy who was attending a summer camp at the Vicksburg YMCA drowned.

Emergency officials responded just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. When Vicksburg police arrived, CPR was already in progress on the child.

The boy was taken to Merit Health River Region and pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m.

The drowning is still under investigation.

