Boy attending summer camp at Vicksburg YMCA drowns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An eight-year-old boy who was attending a summer camp at the Vicksburg YMCA drowned.
Emergency officials responded just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. When Vicksburg police arrived, CPR was already in progress on the child.
The boy was taken to Merit Health River Region and pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m.
The drowning is still under investigation.
