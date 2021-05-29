Boy earns straight A’s on report card, parents award him trip to see Jon Pardi

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – To ring in Memorial Day weekend the city of Branon is kicking off its Summer season with a concert at their amphitheater. Brandon called this a social distancing concert requiring people to bring masks in and wear them if they were moving around in big crowds. We haven’t seen too much of that but we’re not too packed in here where everyone can’t socially distance.

Not a bad way to kick off concert season with Jon Pardi taking the stage with special guests Niko Moon & Dillon Carmichael giving all the country music lovers of the area a chance to enjoy their music.

As people flocked in, they stood by their own groups enjoying the outdoors which doctors recommend is the best setting to socialize in.

Given only one of Mississippi’s 82 counties has more than 40% of their population vaccinated, some came here from out of state just to enjoy Jon Pardi. Brodi Neeley was not disappointed.

This is only one of many concerts lined up this Summer. Mayor Butch Lee expects all to come and go smoothly as long as anyone feeling symptoms stays home.