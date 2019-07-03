Boyfriend charged in murder of pregnant Holmes County woman

We are following news out of Holmes County, the arrest in the murder of a pregnant woman, Makayala Winston.

The suspect is 33-year-old Terrance Sample, Winston’s boyfriend.

Sample is behind bars in Holmes County – he is accused of a double murder and kidnapping.

The night Winston’s body was found, Sample voluntarily sat for an interview with a lawyer by his side.

“He was questioned by MBI and some of the deputies concerning involvement in this young lady’s death and he didn’t really answer the questions about what he knew about her,” said Sheriff Holmes County Willie March.

Winston was found dead off of Franklin Road in Holmes County.

Authorities said they placed the couple together at the time of her death and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping.

“We have received some information that he was with her that night around 1 o’clock.”

March said there is still no answer from the suspect on why Winston and her unborn child were murdered .

“He didn’t give us a motive because like I said he denied —having any contact with her and like I said we don’t really know a motive as of yet —we assume it but we haven’t heard from him,” March said.

Sample is awaiting a hearing to see if he will be granted a bond.

The state medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of their deaths.