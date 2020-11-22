Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi feeds families ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Penney Ainsworth, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi, said she and the organization’s focus are on making sure people have the food the need.

“If not us than who? This is what I wake up to do. We have to make sure that all of us are in this together, and we have to come together as a whole and make sure that everyone is eating,” expressed Ainsworth.

Through their partnership with Dole Foods, everyone has an opportunity to nutritious meals.

“In this food desert where we don’t have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, we’re giving out those fruits and vegetables every Saturday through Dole’s feed the community initiative. It’s about food deserts; We’re fighting food deserts.”

Just a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, all the things need to make a Thanksgiving meal like greens, sweet potatoes and more were donated. Community members said it’s a blessing.

“It’s going to be a great blessings for me and my grandkids and my family…and I thank y’all for what you did for us this year.”

And even though the Turkey’s were all given away in 20 minutes, people said they have what they need.

“It is great! I was just looking forward to a turkey and I see all the turkey’s gone, but I thank the Lord for what y’all gave me.”

Because of this giveaway 300 families don’t have to worry about not having food on their table this Thanksgiving.

“We want to make sure that we’re giving thanks and giving back and paying it forward so that our community knows that the Boys and Girls Club– and Dole through our partnership–we’re going to continue to help.”

There will be another giveaway for Christmas and they will continue providing meals for metro area families every Saturday.

