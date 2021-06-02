Brad White named MDOT Executive Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – By unanimous consent, the Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) has voted to appoint Brad White as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) beginning July 1, 2021.

“Brad has a proven track record in managing governmental affairs on the federal level as well as the state level,” Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of the legislative process and staff management. He will certainly be an asset to MDOT and we look forward to working with him to move Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure forward.”

White currently serves as Chief of Staff for Governor Tate Reeves. He has previously served as Chief of Staff for United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former United State Senator Thad Cochran.