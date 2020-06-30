Brain Injury Association of Mississippi to host virtual “Dash ‘N Splash”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brain Injury Association of Mississippi will host a virtual “Dash ‘N Splash” in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the organization, the virtual race is now underway. Participants can run, walk or roll wherever and whenever they wish. They can submit their time between now and July 27, 2020.

All categories will receive a t-shirt and a $10 Kathryn’s gift certificate.

Click here to register or to donate.

