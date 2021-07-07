Brandon Amphitheater holds VIP giveaway for Brad Paisley concert

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Brandon Amphitheater announced a VIP giveaway for the Brad Paisley concert on July 22, 2021.

All you have to do is tag one of your friends on Facebook on the amphitheater’s post for a chance to win two tickets for the VIP Hot Ticket Package. You can double your chances by also entering on the amphitheater’s Instagram.

The package includes tickets to the show, VIP-exclusive Brad Paisley gift, commemorative Brad Paisley 2021 Tour VIP laminate, tour merchandise shopping experience before doors open and early entry into the venue.

The contest ends Sunday, June 11, at 11:59 p.m. CST.