Brandon annual Christmas parade still on amid pandemic

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon will keep their Christmas parade tradition despite coronavirus concerns.

The annual Christmas Parade will go on as planned on December 4, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Some restrictions will be in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Stripes will be placed on the ground to promote social distancing. Five thousand masks will be given away, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Mayor Butch Lee encouraged attendees to stay in family units.

LATEST STORIES: