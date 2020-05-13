Brandon boy helps raise money for MS Food Network by riding bike

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 10-year-old Brandon boy decided to use bike riding to make an impact and help the Mississippi Food Network.

James Pacelli found out about Mississippi Food Network on TV and decided he wanted to do something to help. He was able to get sponsors and raised $3,000 for the organization to help provide meals to families in need across the state.

Pacelli rode his bike for 10 miles on Fox Bay Trail. He received donations from 12 different states and three countries.

During Wednesday’s check presentation, Pacelli thanked everyone who supported his idea, held signs and hosted water stations during his ride.