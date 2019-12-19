Brandon, Flowood ban vaping devices for people under 21

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The cities of Brandon and Flowood have banned vaping devices for people under the age of 21.

The City of Brandon adopted the ordinance prohibiting the possession and consumption of alternative nicotine products and electronic cigarettes by minors.

In Flowood, it’s now illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess a vaping device in the city. In addition, students over the age of 18 but under 21 cannot possess a vaping device on any school grounds.

Penalties in Flowood are listed below: