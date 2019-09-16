Brandon GM employees fear a loss of healthcare plans, raises, and job security

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) UPDATE: 10:55 p.m. – The largest autoworkers strike in the U.S. in more than a decade is happening now with nearly 50,000 General Motors workers walking out over the weekend.

This comes after new contract negotiations between the company and United Autoworkers Union have gone nowhere.

All-day in groups of 10-12 virtually every full-time employee has been standing here off Marquette Drive holding signs and demanding better wages, no cuts to their healthcare plans, job security, and full-time work.

For nearly 20 years almost 100 people have been coming daily to work at the General Motors Market Warehouse in Brandon, but Monday two-thirds of the parking lot sits empty.

GM employees at Brandon Warehouse hang signs outside work on cars while on strike.

“I’ve been with GM for 44 years and there’s been a lot of changes over the years,” Hilton Lewis said. “It’s gotten progressively worse and we’re trying to change that for America.”

In the new contract brought to the table by General Motors, employees and the United Autoworkers Union say the company planned to cut coverage to their healthcare plans and lower raises then demanded.

“They want us to pay 15% of that and then they want to give us a 35 cent raise,” Andrea Keyes explained. “What is 35 cents when you’re paying 15% of your healthcare 35 cents is nothing.”

The disputes also revolve around job security with GM putting plans out to close its factories in Detroit, Michigan, and Lordstown, Ohio. While moving production overseas.

“The greedy CEO’s take their tax breaks and they move these jobs over to Mexico or China,” Keyes continued. “The real issue is the greedy CEO is giving our jobs away. They want cheap labor.”

In statements on Twitter, General Motors called their new contract offer one that “prioritizes employees, communities, and builds a stronger future for all.”

Also having solutions for the assembly plants on the verge of closing, investments in “eight facilities across four states, and improved profit-sharing formula.”

General Motors claims to what it offered UAW and its employees.

It’s important to note that the profit-sharing deal is a very small percentage and is only a bonus, not an extra wage. Employees stated it gets taxed at 44% before coming their way.

