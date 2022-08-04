BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – With school starting on Friday, August 8 in the Rankin County School District, students and parents are excited about the start of a new year.

Brandon mayor Butch Lee said this event was an opportunity to bring out the community and show students the amount of support they have.

Students said they are most excited about friends and athletics.

bhs class of 2025 defensive end

“I’m ready for the school year, I’m ready for the season, we going to get that state championship no doubt about it. I’m just ready for the experience, having fun and having a good time,” said Eric Green II.

“I’m ready for the school year because I’m ready to excel in my grades and everything else that comes with it,” said Jordan Witt.

Students aren’t the only ones excited about the new school year. Parents said they are glad summer is over and the kids can finally head back to school.

“Super excited I work from home so she’s been at home all summer while I been trying to work so I’m really ready for her to go back to school,” said Misty Wally.