Brandon leaders warn drivers about icy conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon said they’re beginning to see ice on some bridges in city limits.

The bridges that we have ice on at this time are I-20 west bound at exit 56 (Downtown Exit), HWY 471 over the railroad, and HWY 80 at Value Road. I-20 West bound at the 56 Exit (downtown exit) is closed until salt crews arrive. Traffic is being diverted onto HWY 80 until the over pass is passable.

Salt crews are mobilizing at this time. Drivers are encouraged stay at home if at all possible.