Brandon man arrested for child pornography

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Rankin County deputies arrested Joseph Andrew McDaniel for possession of child pornography.

Investigators said after receiving a tip from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and assistance from the Brandon Police Department, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant on the suspect’s residence.

Once inside the residence, deputies were able to find numerous images of child pornography.

McDaniel was transported to the Rankin County jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

