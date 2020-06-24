Brandon man charged with threat against Rep. Bennie Thompson and staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man has been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with making threats against public officials.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, 52-year-old Newton Wade Townsend called the office of a member of Congress on June 1, 2020, and threatened to kill Congressman Bennie Thompson and his African-American staffers.

“A violent threat against a public official is a serious federal crime. The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to protect victims, prosecute those fueled by hate who seek to intimidate and terrorize others, and always ensure that justice is done,” said Hurst.

Townsend will be arraigned on June 25, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Ball. Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan, III has been assigned the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan M. McCalla is prosecuting the case.

