Brandon man dies after crash on U.S. 49 in Star

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old Brandon man.

The accident happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. 49 at the Star Road intersection in Rankin County. According to Sgt. Kervin Stewart, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The preliminary investigation showed that the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound when it collided with the westbound pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified has Beau G. Jennings. He died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Friday morning as a result of his injuries. Sgt. Stewart said the driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.