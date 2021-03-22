Brandon man killed in crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a Brandon man was killed in a crash in Copiah County.

The crash happened just after 5:30 Monday morning on I-55. Troopers said a 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan was heading north when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.

The victim, 48-year-old Donald G. Quinn, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.