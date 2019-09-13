Brandon man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

A Brandon man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

34-year-old Joshua Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty on Thursday to a bill of information to one count of child exploitation.

Judge John Emfinger sentenced Barrett to 10 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve. Barrett was also ordered to pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund, and register as a sex offender.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Barrett was arrested in March by investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reportedly discovered multiple child sexual abuse images on Barrett’s cell phone.

Attorney General Jim Hood said, “No child predator is safe in our state, even if they attempt to hide behind a screenname on one or several apps downloaded to their phone. We applaud the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work on this case. I also thank Judge Emfinger for putting another child predator behind bars.”