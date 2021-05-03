Brandon man wins first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man is the first jackpot winner of the new Mississippi Match 5 draw game. Bo S. won $55,000 from his ticket purchased at MJ Food Mart in Brandon, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC).

Mississippi Match 5 was introduced April 28 and has a starting jackpot of $50,000. Winning numbers are drawn on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. If no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot grows.

Bo’s Saturday night win came as a surprise to him and his family. He said his daughter did not believe him when he told her he won.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6-9-12-16-22.

“This is exciting to have a jackpot winner on the second drawing of Mississippi Match 5,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We are happy to see our new game being enjoyed and that the first jackpot was won on just the second drawing.”

The top prize for the Tuesday, May 4, drawing is $50,000. If no one wins the jackpot on Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to roll until won.