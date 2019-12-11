Brandon McDonald’s manager receives humanitarian award for work with former inmates

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A McDonald’s manager in Brandon receives the Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work in giving former prison inmates a second chance at life.

Mississippi McDonald’s Owner/Operator Marc O’Ferrall and the O’Ferrall Management Group presented Brandon McDonald’s restaurant manager, Mrs. Frances King, with their Humanitarian of the Year Award.

King was awarded for her work to give former prison inmates a second chance in life. She partners with local restitution centers to hire released prisoners and others working off fines get back on their feet.

“It’s giving them a second chance for employment or to learn a new job skill,” said King. “I started doing it a few years ago and it’s something I’ve grown passionate about.”

The award was presented at a staff service awards dinner in Starkville, Mississippi on Tuesday. The program has been so successful that it now accounts for around 80% of the employees at her restaurant, but there are conditions for the program to work.

“Number one is they have to have their mindset that they’re ready to do better,” said King. “It’s wonderful when you have those that it’s a goal for them to succeed. It’s a goal for me to help them get there.”

The Humanitarian of the Year Award recognized King’s work helping others through coat drives and raising donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi.