Brandon Middle School to have additional police presence due to social media threat

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon Middle School will have additional law enforcement officers present on campus Wednesday after a potential threat was made on social media, according to the Rankin County School District.
District leaders said school administrators were notified about the student’s social media warning to the school on Tuesday, January 26.
As a result, the Brandon Police Department, along with officials from the Rankin County School District, have assessed the threat and worked to identify those responsible.
The district issued the following statement:
“The safety of our children is the top priority for the Brandon Police Department and the Rankin County School District. The quick actions of officers and school district officials helped to make sure that our schools continue to be a safe place to learn and grow. Extra patrol will be in and around the Brandon schools in the coming days as an extra precaution and to show the commitment of the Brandon Police Department and RCSD to the safety of our children.“Rankin County School District