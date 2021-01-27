Brandon Middle School to have additional police presence due to social media threat

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon Middle School will have additional law enforcement officers present on campus Wednesday after a potential threat was made on social media, according to the Rankin County School District.

District leaders said school administrators were notified about the student’s social media warning to the school on Tuesday, January 26.

As a result, the Brandon Police Department, along with officials from the Rankin County School District, have assessed the threat and worked to identify those responsible.

The district issued the following statement: