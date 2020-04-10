Brandon Police arrest 2 teens for auto burglary

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection to an auto burglary.

According to investigators, the burglary happened just after 12:30 a.m. on April 8, 2020, on Winchester Lane in the Easthaven Estates subdivision.

The owner told police that they heard their car alarm go off. They saw the two suspects, who were hiding in some bushes. The suspects ran away from the scene.

Shortly after police received a call from the owner, a detective stopped a vehicle that was driving recklessly on West Armistead Drive. The detective detained the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys, who were in the vehicle. They matched the description of the suspects.

The teens, who are both Brandon residents, were arrested and charged with auto burglary. One of the teens was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Both suspects were taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.