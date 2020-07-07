Brandon police arrest Appleridge Road shooting suspect

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, July 3.

Investigators said Clinton Howard Scott, 30, turned himself in to police on July 6. He was wanted in connection to a shooting on Appleridge Road.

Scott has been charged with aggravated assault. He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

