Brandon Police arrest man for breaking into home and vehicles

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Pelahatchie man for breaking into several cars and a home.

Investigators said they received a call on Wednesday just before 11:00 p.m. about a burglary in progress in the area of Meadowlane Drive. A responding officer saw the suspect, Charles Zachery Watson, run away from the scene.

Watson was arrested in the backyard of a nearby home. Officers located stolen items in his possession.

According to Brandon Police, Watson was initially charged with two counts of auto burglary. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail, and his bond was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional felony charges are pending.