Brandon Police: Suspect wanted for shooting at a home following verbal altercation

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Brandon Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting at a home just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities received a complaint of a loud noise from a home owner on Pleasant Street in Brandon.

Upon arrival, officers determined that several gunshots were fired toward the house from the street, but there were no injuries.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that a verbal altercation between a young adult male resident of the home and other young adult males in the neighborhood occurred before the gunshots were fired at the home.

At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to any other persons or homes. This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible for the shooting is encouraged to contact the Brandon Police Department.