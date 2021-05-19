Brandon senior living center celebrates 90+ Club

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Castlewoods Place, a local senior living community in Brandon, is celebrating a big achievement for dozens who live there that are 90 years old and a older.

This calls for celebration and seniors do not plan on slowing down. Leading the club is 99-year-old World War II veteran Jim Keel, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

Keel said, “I believe in the Lord, and he has saved me and kept me out of harms way my whole life, and everything I’ve ever done he opened the door and pushed me through it I wasn’t smart enough to do it on my own.”

Keel said he is excited to celebrate his birthday and plans to stay active for as long as possible.

“I’m gonna keep walking that’s one thing. I’m gonna stay active as long as a can that’s one thing if you don’t stay active, it won’t be long before you can’t do anything.”

The 90 and up club is hoping to add new members soon.