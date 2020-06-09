Brandon splash pad reopens for summer

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Shiloh Splash Park is now open for kids in Brandon to get out of the house for some outdoor fun.

With concerns of COVID-19, Brandon Parks and Recreational Director Ramie Ford said they have a plan in place to ensure safety.

“We’re screening all of the employees when they get here and checking for symptoms and taking temperatures all those types of things, and we’ll continue to do that I’m sure for the rest of the summer,” he explained.

People experiencing symptoms will not be allowed in the park. Social distancing is also recommended.

The splash park will remain open seven days a week until Labor Day, weather permitted. Admission is five dollars.