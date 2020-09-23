Brandon, Terry High football game cancelled after positive COVID-19 case

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The football game scheduled Friday, September 25 between Brandon High School and Terry High School has been cancelled.

The decision comes after a Terry player tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Hinds County School District, the individuals who were in close contacts of the player have been notified immediately and are currently following the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health Protocols.

The Hinds County School District released the following response:

“We have been informed that an individual associated with the Terry High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified immediately and are currently following the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health Protocols. The HCSD top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community. We intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the students, faculty and staff in our schools. Everyone is encouraged to continue wearing their masks, using hand sanitizer, and to follow social distance guidance provided by the CDC and school district to mitigate the spread in our school community.“ Statement, Hinds County School District

The Brandon football game for this Friday, September 25th has been cancelled.