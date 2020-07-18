Brandon water tower blocks radar

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)– Brandon’s new water tower went up Thursday.

The National Weather Service says it’s blocking life-saving radar.

Water was close to running out that’s why city leaders began a path five years ago of putting up two towers at the same time.

“We went up with a 500-thousand gallon tank and we’re putting up a sister tank on this side of town so we were at about 95 to 97 percent of water capacity meaning were using every gallon we’re getting out of the ground,” said Mayor Butch Lee.

The tank the NWS is concerned about is one you can see along the interstate. The mayor says they knew this was coming. An interlocal agreement has allowed the federal government to use a site free of charge for the doppler radar since 2002.

“We communicated that for years ago when we found another site or two and took them to it to try to relocate it or just raise it you could go up another 20 feet and it wouldn’t be a problem at all,” said Mayor Lee. “Yet they haven’t been able to find the funding at all. So the last city election in 2017 — The mayor and board were elected. We did not re-ratified that agreement. “

The mayor says the agreement expires in 2022.

Bill Parker with NOAA said the new Brandon water tower is blocking a few southwest radials, but they do have neighboring radars that can be used to meet the NWS mission to protect life and property. They will use radars such as Fort Polk, Monroe and Lake Charles to help fill in the gaps where data is lost. He says the City of Brandon and local and state emergency management partners were all made aware of the potential blockage if the water tower was built before it’s construction.

Parker says they are disappointed in the block but they will continue do their mission to the best of their ability.