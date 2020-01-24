BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)– A Brandon woman returns for another season of “Swamp People.” ​Ashley “Dead-Eye” Jones stars on season 11. ​

She held a watch party Thursday night. ​

​​

Season 11 premiered Thursday, and Ashley had family from near and far to see her hunt alligators. ​

​​

Cheers erupted at the Back Porch on Highway 471 the moment ​

Ashley “Dead-Eye” Jones appeared on the new season.

​

“The most I’ve killed in a season is 220,” said Ashley. “We had a really great year so we were able to kill a lot of gators.”​

​

As Ashley watched the show unfold among the crowd, she says so much ​

happened during season ​11. ​

​

“Alligator season is always going to be fun, but when someone is able to record it and film it and watch it, it’s really cool this is going to be the best season there’s ever been,” said Ashley. ​

​

Ashley’s family support stretches across the country. Family showed up ​

from California and New Mexico. ​

​

“I can’t believe what the outdoorsy girl she is,” said Becky Hunter, Ashley’s aunt from New Mexico. ​

​

Ashley admits it hard being away for the taping of the show, but her children are so proud of her.​

​

“You try to humble yourself, but when your kids are that proud of you it’s an awesome feeling,” said Ashley. ​

​​

Ashley says there will be a season 12 of Swamp People, and she hopes to be a part of it.