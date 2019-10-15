Bras Along the Bridge 2019: Breast Cancer Awareness

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg will be collecting bras throughout the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each bra collected, the casino will donate one dollar to the American Cancer.

At the end of October, Riverwalk Casino team members and members will string the bras across the Old Vicksburg Bridge.

November 2 from 9 am until 11 am a bra viewing and check presentation will be held on the Vicksburg Bridge.

Ginny Tzotzolas, the general manager of Riverwalk Casino, stopped by the studio to talk all about it.