UPDATE(2/22/22 10:40 a.m.) — The Mobile Mystics released a Facebook celebrating their 2022 ball as “a huge success” and responding to the fight. In the post, they said they do not condone the violence. They also said they will not tolerate fights.

“We strive to provide a safe, fun environment for all members and guests at all times,” Mobile Mystics wrote in the Facebook post.

The Mobile Mystics thanked MPD for responding so quickly. They also said they are always looking for ways to improve their events.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brawl occurred on Saturday, Feb 19 at the Mobile Mystics Mardi Gras Ball. This is the second brawl to occur at a Mardi Gras Ball in the span of five days.

The Mobile Mystic Ball brawl occurred between two women. In the video, you can see two women fighting on the ground. Both women are dressed in ball gowns and are seen on the ground in the scuffle.

This fight comes five days after the two men fought at the Conde Cavalier’s Mardi Gras Ball. Mobile Police Department have not confirmed that any arrests happened at a ball over the weekend.