THURSDAY: We continue to see pockets of heavy rainfall and storms to the north this morning, with otherwise cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Flash flooding will become a problem with the slow moving and heavy downpours. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways!! Today's rain chances continue along and north of interstate 20 as we continue with an unsettled weather pattern. But spots who stay dry, like most of south Mississippi, will be heating up, with high temperatures today ranging from the upper 80s into the lower 90s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: As storms fizzle out this evening we should trend drier for the end of the work week and start to the weekend. Rain chances will remain only about 20 percent, with just a rogue downpour. Temperatures heat up though with highs in the low to middle 90s and feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. More scattered storms look to return by Sunday and into early next week, with typical summer heat & humidity continuing.