JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All northbound exit lanes from I-55 to Gallatin St. and State St. are blocked following a crash.

An 18-wheeler appears to have gone off the road and into the median at the I-55 north ramp to I-20 west.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates the road to closed for around two hours.

There is no word on may have caused the accident at this time.

No injuries have been reported.