BREAKING: ALFA Insurance building on fire at Old Canton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We’re following breaking news of a structure fire at ALFA Insurance on 5016 Old Canton Road.

Crews have now extinguished the fire and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

