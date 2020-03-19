BREAKING: ALFA Insurance building on fire at Old Canton Road

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We’re following breaking news of a structure fire at ALFA Insurance on 5016 Old Canton Road.
Crews have now extinguished the fire and there are no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
Jackson fire crews are working to put this fire out at Alfa Insurance on Old Canton Road. No injuries to report at this time. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/bleCqET9B1— Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 19, 2020
Jackson fire crews are working to put this fire out at Alfa Insurance on Old Canton Road. No injuries to report at this time. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/bleCqET9B1
Here’s a better view of the building. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/G6o3bz2jVQ— Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 19, 2020
Here’s a better view of the building. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/G6o3bz2jVQ