Crews respond to apartment fire on Ellis Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews will the Jackson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Friday morning.
The fire happened at an apartment complex on Ellis Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.
So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida garbage truck driver finds lost 2-year-old boy, helps reunite him with parents
- VIDEO: Otter swims in Florida yard flooded during Tropical Storm Eta
- Mexican president’s silence on election of Biden raises concerns
- Florida mom arrested after refusing to wear mask at school board hearing on mask rule
- ‘Relieved’ Al Roker shares update after prostate cancer surgery