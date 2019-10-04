Breaking: Canton man wanted for rape, arrested

Desmond Cheeks is charged with raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl

Canton, Miss (WJTV) – Authorities have been on the lookout for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

This morning, they got their suspect.

Desmond Cheeks was spotted in the Madison Wal-Mart. The thirty-eight-year-old man was taken into custody.

Earlier this year police interviews a young girl after giving birth. Initially, the girl told police her 16-year-old boyfriend was the father. DNA evidence proved otherwise. At that point, she told police about Cheeks and what happened between the two.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.