BREAKING: Covid cases in hospitals are up, elective surgeries will be delayed statewide according to state health officer

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has announced on Fri. December 11, 2020 that covid cases are up and elective surgeries will be delayed at all hospitals.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has announced on Twitter that all intensive care units across the state of Mississippi are full.

All elective surgeries that require the patient to be hospitalized are being postponed, beginning on Tuesday, December 15.

Dobbs also says that almost 10% of covid cases in the state are ending in hospitalization.

