BREAKING: Covid cases in hospitals are up, elective surgeries will be delayed statewide according to state health officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has announced on Twitter that all intensive care units across the state of Mississippi are full.

All elective surgeries that require the patient to be hospitalized are being postponed, beginning on Tuesday, December 15.

Dobbs also says that almost 10% of covid cases in the state are ending in hospitalization.

9.8% of COVID cases end up in the hospital



MS ICU's full and many hospitalizations on the way



Beginning next Tues elective surgeries that require hospitalization must be delayed – statewide pic.twitter.com/f0qVuEn2cC — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 11, 2020

