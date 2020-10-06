JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and 18-wheeler on Highway 80 in between Terry Road and Raymond Road.
The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m.
There are injuries reported at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- BREAKING: Crash involving car & 18-wheeler on Hwy. 80
- ‘Trump defeats COVID’ commemorative coin now for sale
- Here are 6 deals to watch for as Amazon Prime Day approaches
- ‘That’s the kind of governor he was’: Mike Foster remembered as gruff, accessible
- Man escorted off plane after fight over masks