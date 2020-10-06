BREAKING: Crash involving car & 18-wheeler on Hwy. 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and 18-wheeler on Highway 80 in between Terry Road and Raymond Road.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m.

There are injuries reported at this time.

