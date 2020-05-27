BREAKING: Crews work early morning Florence house fire

UPDATE 5:30 a.m. Florence Volunteer Fire Chief Chip Taylor tells 12 News the owner heard a loud boom and when he went to check the garage, it was engulfed in flames. At least three people were inside the home at the time, but everyone made it out safely including the family pet.

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) The Florence Volunteer Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire. It started around 3 a.m. on Lewis Street. No word right now if there have been any injuries or what may have started the fire. 12 News will update this story as we learn more.