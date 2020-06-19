Deadly crash investigation in Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on the intersection of West Eagle Post and Seventh Day Road.

We’re told a gray Ford Mustang ran off the road into a wooded area and flipped into a pond.

Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash and one person has died.

Florence police did not say exactly what happened to cause the crash.

We’ll have more information as this story develops.

UPDATE: The car has been pulled from the woods. Again we know at least one person is dead. Florence Police have not yet said exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/aNVF883w1r — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 19, 2020

Breaking News: At least one person is dead in Florence after a car ran off the road on W. Eagle Post and Seventh Day Rd. We haven’t been told exactly what caused the crash. Keep with @WJTV this morning as new details are released. pic.twitter.com/tyZunxpJUz — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 19, 2020

