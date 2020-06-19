Deadly crash investigation in Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on the intersection of West Eagle Post and Seventh Day Road.
We’re told a gray Ford Mustang ran off the road into a wooded area and flipped into a pond.
Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash and one person has died.
Florence police did not say exactly what happened to cause the crash.
We’ll have more information as this story develops.
