BREAKING: Woman dies in single car crash on I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol says one person is dead after a single car crash on I-20 Westbound near Bovina in Warren County.



It happened just after 2:00 a.m.



We’re told that a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver who was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Tashekia L. Scott, of Vicksburg, died from her injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation and fatigue is considered to have been a factor.





