HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are investigating a deadly single car crash in Hinds County this morning.

The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on I-55 southbound near Byram.

It’s reported that a driver in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling southbound, suddenly overturned and left the roadway.

The victim identified in the crash is 27-year-old Lori Michelle Bahan of Crystal Springs.

It is known that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died from her injuries.