VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)— One person is dead after a suspect barricaded their selves inside a home and then set it on fire.

Fire crews went out to the home on 1200 Bodley Street and Second North Street around 1:30 a.m.

We’re told the home is a total loss at this time.

We’re also told police were already on the scene.

We’ll continue to keep you updated, as this story develops.