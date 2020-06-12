BREAKING: Deputy killed in Simpson County shooting, suspect on the run

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A Simpson County deputy has died after being shot by a male suspect, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall on Friday.

The Simpson County Sheriff ‘s Office is now searching for the suspect, Joaquin Stevens Blackwell.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert to the public and believe that Blackwell is near Mississippi Highway 149 and the D-Lo area in Simpson County.

He is described as a black male, 22 years old, five feet eight inches tall weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Blackwell was last seen wearing no shirt and white boxer shorts only. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information on his location should be reported to Simpson Sheriff Office or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

This is a developing story.