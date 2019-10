CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A jury finds Dwan Wakefield guilty on all charges.

Wakefield is the final suspect in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier. He was 17 at the time of Frazier’s death.

He is charged with accessory after the fact of kidnapping, murder, and auto theft.

Wakefield is the only one of three suspects who would not take a plea deal.