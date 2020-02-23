BREAKING: Evacuations in order following gas leak in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several agencies are responding to a gas leak along Highway 433 and Highway 3 in Yazoo County.

Corporal Kervin Stewart with Mississippi Highway Patrol said multiple people were transported to the hospital, while others have been treated near the evacuation area.

According to Vicksburg News, Yazoo County authorities notified Warren County of a toxic chemical release in the Satartia area around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Mississippi Emergency Management is advising that it is a natural gas leak. Authorities are asking people to stay out of the State Highway 3 and Highway 433 area until further notice.

The Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency released the following statement:

“To all residents of Satartia, if you are located within 1/4 mile of Satartia hill you need to take one of the following actions: If you are in a solid structure as a house or sturdy trailer you can shelter in place. Cut off all heaters and air conditioners. If you can smell a noxious odor in your home, whether trailer or house, you need to evacuate.”

Warren County Fire Coordinator Gerald Briggs, 911 Director and Northeast Fire Chief Shane Garrard, and Culkin Fire Chief Lamar Federick are responding to Yazoo County to assist at the request of Yazoo Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham.