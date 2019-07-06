Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

UPDATE: Pilot identified in Rankin County glider crash

UPDATE: 7/6/2019 5:23 P.M. The man killed in the glider plane has been identified as 65-year-old James Gately of Covington, Louisiana. The crash happed around 1:40 p.m. Deputies say the plane was upside down, and the pilot was trapped.
The pilot died on scene.
Deputies will secure the scene until NTSB completes its investigation.

____________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 7/6/2019 3:31 P.M. The Rankin County coroner confirms the pilot has died in the glider crash.

___________________________________________________________________________

A glider has crashed in Rankin County.

Medical units and sheriff’s deputies have responded to Kitty Hawk Circle.

