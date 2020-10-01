BREAKING: House fire on Burns St.

UPDATE: The fire was extinguished safely by firefighters and a fire investigator is on scene at this time conducting the investigation into the cause. One person hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are on the scene of a house fire in Jackson.
The fire happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday on 535 Burns Street.
We’re told the fire started in a room inside of the home and 7 people managed to get out safely.
No injuries reported at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Red Cross is coming out to help everyone involved in the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
- Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
- Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
- Veterans Voices: History buff needs your help telling stories of all 400,000 US military deaths in World War II
- Veteran adjusts to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup