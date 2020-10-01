BREAKING: House fire on Burns St.

UPDATE: The fire was extinguished safely by firefighters and a fire investigator is on scene at this time conducting the investigation into the cause. One person hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are on the scene of a house fire in Jackson.

The fire happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday on 535 Burns Street.

We’re told the fire started in a room inside of the home and 7 people managed to get out safely.

No injuries reported at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Red Cross is coming out to help everyone involved in the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

BREAKING NEWS: House Fire on Burns St. in Jackson. Working on bring you more details. pic.twitter.com/eb6LUl4STM — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) October 1, 2020

